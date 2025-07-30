Sports
Brewers Rally Past Cubs in Misiorowski’s Tough Start
MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin – The Milwaukee Brewers overcame a tough start from rookie Jacob Misiorowski to defeat the Chicago Cubs 8-4 on Monday night. The game marked the opener of a three-game series, with both teams vying for first place in the National League Central.
Misiorowski, who was enjoying a breakout season with a 3-0 record and a 0.56 ERA, faced a challenging first inning. He struggled to find his rhythm after giving up a single and a walk. Following a liner that struck him on the shin, Misiorowski allowed a run to score on a wild pitch.
“It was a long inning and long innings suck,” Misiorowski said. “Your legs start feeling a little loose and every pitch seems to be getting away just a little bit.” After allowing two more runs due to a throwing error, Misiorowski managed to settle down and retired 10 consecutive batters over the next three frames.
Brewers’ outfielder Christian Yelich praised Misiorowski’s resilience. “I told him it was my favorite start he’s had in the big leagues. That shows what he’s made of,” Yelich said. “You can get down on yourself big right there.”
Manager Pat Murphy also commended the rookie’s ability to bounce back from adversity. “It’s like a fighter getting knocked down in the first round,” Murphy said. “He had to regroup. He did, and it goes to show the kid can pitch, not just throw.”
The Brewers trailed 3-0 heading into the third inning but turned the game around with four runs. Yelich kicked off the scoring with an RBI double, followed by a two-run single from Isaac Collins.
The Cubs had initially taken a 3-0 lead thanks to a wild pitch and an error during a rough 40-pitch inning for Misiorowski. However, the Brewers responded vigorously, bringing the crowd at American Family Field to their feet.
Andrew Vaughn and Sal Frelick added solo home runs in the fifth and sixth innings, respectively. Yelich’s two-run homer in the seventh sealed the victory for the Brewers.
Misiorowski ended the evening with three runs allowed, two of which were earned, striking out seven in a total of four innings pitched.
