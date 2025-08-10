Brewers Rally in Seventh to Defeat Mets 7-4

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin — The Milwaukee Brewers overcame a late deficit to defeat the New York Mets 7-4 on Saturday night, marking their eighth consecutive victory. The game took place at American Family Field in front of a sellout crowd of 40,156.

In a pivotal seventh inning, William Contreras hit a two-run homer to cap a four-run rally for the Brewers. The victory spoiled a record-tying night for Mets first baseman Pete Alonso, who hit his 252nd career home run in the second inning, tying him with Darryl Strawberry for franchise history. However, the Mets have now lost six straight games.

The Mets started strong, with Alonso giving them a 1-0 lead early in the game. This was followed by a home run from Starling Marte, putting New York up 3-2 in the fourth inning. But Milwaukee responded with a homer from Brice Turang, leveling the score at 3-3.

Milwaukee fell behind again when Juan Soto hit a solo home run in the fifth inning to make it 4-3. The Brewers began their comeback in the seventh when Turang started the rally with a single off pitcher Ryne Stanek. A ground-rule double by Joey Ortiz set the stage for Sal Frelick‘s game-tying groundout.

Contreras then stepped up, but his initial fly ball was ruled a dead ball due to a pitch clock violation against Stanek. On the next pitch, Contreras launched a fastball into left-center field, giving the Brewers a 7-4 lead.

Brewers pitcher Abner Uribe struck out the side in the eighth inning, and Trevor Megill secured his 28th save of the season. The win improves Milwaukee’s record to 72-44, while the Mets fall to 63-54, now only 2.5 games ahead of the Cincinnati Reds for the final NL playoff spot.

“We’re going through a great moment,” Contreras said after the game, celebrating his tenth homer of the season despite playing with a fractured finger. “It’s great vibes in the clubhouse as we go through this stretch.”