Brewers Rally to Tie Game Against Phillies in Thrilling Finish
Milwaukee, WI — The Milwaukee Brewers showcased their resilience on September 1 as they rallied in the eighth inning to tie the game against the Philadelphia Phillies at American Family Field.
After beginning the frame with two consecutive strikeouts against reliever David Robertson, Jackson Chourio ignited the rally by drawing a walk. William Contreras followed with a single, and Christian Yelich earned a walk to load the bases. Pinch-hitter Isaac Collins then hit a hard ground ball that slipped past shortstop Trea Turner, resulting in a two-run single that leveled the score at 8-8.
The thrilling comeback from the Brewers came after a challenging outing for Shelby Miller, who left the game early due to injury. Miller faced a strong Phillies lineup and was removed after three batters in the eighth inning; he allowed a single to Brandon Marsh and a double to Harrison Bader before medical staff attended to him on the mound.
Philadelphia had rallied from a 5-1 deficit, beginning their comeback in the sixth inning. J.T. Realmuto was hit by a pitch, and Brandon Marsh added a single before Bader’s double helped narrow the gap to 5-4. A sacrifice fly by Max Kepler tied the game, and another from Edmundo Sosa pushed Philadelphia ahead.
Jacob Misiorowski started for Milwaukee, performing well until the fifth inning when he struggled. Misiorowski walked Kepler and surrendered a two-run triple to Turner, ending his day prematurely. Aaron Ashby then entered the game, striking out Kyle Schwarber and managing to retire Bryce Harper to maintain the two-run lead.
In the second inning, Caleb Durbin led the way by hitting a home run to help the Brewers build their early advantage. Brice Turang continued his hot streak, opening with a leadoff home run against Taijuan Walker, marking his 17th of the season.
The Brewers activated shortstop Joey Ortiz from the injured list prior to the game and recalled reliever Craig Yoho to bolster their September roster.
As of September 1, the Brewers hold an impressive record of 85-53, maintaining a 6.5-game lead in the National League Central Division.
