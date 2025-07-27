Brewers Rally to Win in Ninth Inning Against Marlins

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin — The Milwaukee Brewers rallied to defeat the Miami Marlins 3-2 on Sunday, July 27, 2025, at American Family Field. The Brewers came back from a 2-1 deficit by scoring runs in the final two innings, successfully avoiding a sweep in the three-game series.

In the ninth inning, Brewers player hit a crucial one-out bloop single to center off Miami’s pitcher, who now holds a 2-5 record. This hit advanced the runner to third base following a broken-bat double by Brice Turang. The Marlins intentionally loaded the bases by walking Gibson, setting the stage for Perkins.

On a 3-2 pitch, Perkins lifted a fly ball over the head of the Marlins’ center fielder, bringing in the winning run. Perkins had also scored the tying run earlier in the eighth inning after entering as a pinch-runner, stealing second base and scoring on Andrew Vaughn’s ground-rule double.

Miami’s pitching allowed a two-out double in the top of the ninth, but right fielder Isaac Colins secured the win with a running catch of a fly ball. Heriberto Hernández of the Marlins homered for the second consecutive game, marking an impressive performance amidst the fierce competition.

A key moment for Miami occurred in the seventh inning when they had runners on first and second with one out. However, they were picked off, leading to the end of the inning. This misstep proved critical as the Marlins were unable to capitalize on their earlier advantage.

In a notable statistic, Brewers player Jackson Chourio extended his hitting streak to 20 games, closing in on the franchise record held by Paul Molitor, who achieved 39 games in 1987. Chourio’s streak positions him alongside other notable Brewers players who reached at least 20 games.

Looking ahead, the Marlins will head to St. Louis for a three-game series, with their scheduled starting pitcher holding a record of 4-4 and a 3.48 ERA. Meanwhile, the Brewers will begin their three-game series against another team, featuring an All-Star pitching matchup.