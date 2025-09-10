Brewers Reinstated Hoskins After 57-Game Injury Hiatus

ARLINGTON, Texas — First baseman Rhys Hoskins was reinstated by the Milwaukee Brewers before Tuesday night’s game after missing 57 games due to a sprained left thumb.

“Ready to join these guys, try to help finish this thing strong,” said Hoskins, who was not in the starting lineup. He watched as Mark Vaughn started at first base in the team’s defeat. Hoskins later came in as a pinch hitter, but he fouled out in the sixth inning.

The Brewers entered the contest with the best record in Major League Baseball at 89-56, nearly clinching a postseason berth. However, they suffered their second consecutive loss to the Texas Rangers, who are in the hunt for a playoff spot in the American League.

Before his injury on July 5, Hoskins was hitting .242 with 12 home runs and 42 RBIs. Vaughn, who was acquired from the Chicago White Sox on June 13, has filled the gap well. Heading into Tuesday’s game, he held a .308 batting average with nine homers and 41 RBIs over the 51 games since joining the Brewers.

Manager Pat Murphy noted that how Hoskins fits back into the lineup remains uncertain. “My role will be a little bit more limited at least for what I’m accustomed to,” Hoskins commented. “I think I’ve been around enough, professional enough, I’ll be ready when my number’s called. I told Murph, those guys: ‘I’m ready for whatever you have for me.'”

Murphy praised Hoskins’ experience and leadership, saying, “He’s the right guy, so he understands winning environments and understands we can’t always get what we want. In Rhys’ case, I really want his presence and his leadership.”

Hoskins signed with the Brewers as a free agent in January 2024 after spending seven seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies. He missed the entire 2023 season due to a torn ACL he suffered during spring training. He is set to become a free agent again after this season.

The Brewers have also optioned infielder-catcher Alex Jackson to Triple-A Nashville.