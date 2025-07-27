Sports
Brewers Rise to Top Spot in Power Rankings After Hot Streak
CHICAGO, Illinois — The Milwaukee Brewers have ascended to the top of the power rankings, making a significant leap from ninth place after the first week of the second half of the season. As July approaches its end, the Brewers have climbed to a record of 61-41, showcasing strong pitching and solid defense.
The Brewers’ success can be attributed to their impressive pitching staff, holding a 3.34 ERA, second lowest in Major League Baseball (MLB). They have also demonstrated excellent base-running skills, leading the league with 12 outs above average, while their defensive performance has helped prevent runs.
“They know what they do best and never stray from it,” said ESPN MLB expert Alden Gonzalez, highlighting the Brewers’ strategy. The team has won 30 of its last 43 games since June, a testament to their consistent performance.
In contrast, the Chicago Cubs are close behind in the power rankings at number two, with a record of 60-42. The Cubs are looking to bolster their pitching rotation as they aim to maintain their standing in the National League Central.
In the American League, the Detroit Tigers, with a record of 60-43, have lost ground to the Houston Astros and Toronto Blue Jays in the race for the best league record. The Tigers’ bullpen remains a concern, prompting calls for additions before the July 31 trade deadline.
The Blue Jays are also performing well, currently in first place in their division, fueled by a remarkable ability to avoid strikeouts.
As the trade deadline approaches, all 30 MLB teams are re-evaluating their strategies. The Brewers, poised at the top, appear focused on maintaining their momentum for the remainder of the season.
