Brewers Rookie Misiorowski Injured, Placed on IL

Milwaukee, WI — The Milwaukee Brewers announced today that rookie pitcher Justin Misiorowski has been placed on the injured list with a left tibia contusion. The announcement came just before his scheduled start against the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday.

Misiorowski, 23, sustained the injury during his last outing on Monday. He was hit by a line drive during the first inning, which caused him to buckle his knee as he unsuccessfully threw to first base, allowing two runners to score. Despite the painful moment, Misiorowski continued to pitch, completing three additional innings before exiting after 80 pitches.

This season, Misiorowski has performed impressively, holding a record of 4-1 with 47 strikeouts over 33 1/3 innings. His injury is a significant setback for the Brewers as they push for a playoff spot.

In a corresponding move, the Brewers have recalled Logan Henderson from Triple-A Nashville to help fill the gap left by Misiorowski’s injury. Henderson’s performance will be closely monitored as the team navigates this challenging period.