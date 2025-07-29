Brewers’ Sal Frelick Returns from Injury, Starts Against Marlins

MILWAUKEE — Brewers outfielder Sal Frelick, a Lexington High alumnus, returned from the injured list on Saturday after recovering from a left hamstring injury.

The former Boston College star took the lead-off spot and played right field for the Brewers in their game against the Miami Marlins. Frelick, 25, has a batting average of .294, a .354 on-base percentage, and a .404 slugging percentage. This season, he has hit seven home runs, driven in 39 RBIs, and stolen 17 bases in 93 games.

Frelick was recently placed on the injured list after he hurt his hamstring while making a sliding catch during the Brewers’ last game before the All-Star break.

“What he brings to the table is special,” Brewers manager Pat Murphy said.

To make room for Frelick on the roster, the Brewers optioned infielder Tyler Black to Triple-A Nashville. Black, who also turned 25 on Saturday, finished with 2 hits in 6 at-bats, along with two walks and an RBI during his three-game stint with Milwaukee. Throughout 34 minor league games, he has a batting average of .242, a .359 on-base percentage, three home runs, 22 RBIs, and five stolen bases.