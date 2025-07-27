Sports
Brewers Soar to Top of Power Rankings After All-Star Break
MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin — The Milwaukee Brewers have claimed the top spot in the latest power rankings, rising from ninth to first after their strong performance since the All-Star break. The Brewers held a record of 61-41 heading into the final week of July, catapulting them into a lead in the National League Central over division rivals Chicago Cubs, who are now just a game behind.
Milwaukee’s recent success can be attributed to its impressive pitching, boasting a starter’s ERA of 3.34, the second-best in Major League Baseball. Their stellar defense ranks highly as well, with 23 outs above average, also a top statistic in the league. The team has excelled at base running, leading with 12 outs above average, and has consistently performed offensively by taking walks and advancing runners.
In the American League, the Houston Astros and Toronto Blue Jays have overtaken the Detroit Tigers for the best record in the league. The New York Yankees find themselves at a low point this season, ranked ninth, four games behind Toronto. As the trade deadline approaches on July 31, the Yankees will look to bolster their lineup to remain competitive in the postseason.
The Cubs are also in search of a trade as they look to secure a starting pitcher to support their potent offense, which has fueled their competitiveness in the league. Meanwhile, the Phillies have set their sights on strengthening their bullpen as they prepare for potential postseason play, despite some injury concerns.
Rays manager Kevin Cash recently made a difficult decision to send starter Taj Bradley to Triple-A Durham after a poor outing against the White Sox, during which he gave up four runs in a single inning. Cash stated that this move would provide Bradley with a better environment to hone his skills, emphasizing the importance of his return to form for the team’s success.
As the trade deadline draws near, teams across the league are assessing their needs and potential moves, making for an exciting second half of the season. With the final month of the regular season approaching, every game holds significant weight for teams hoping to secure a playoff spot.
