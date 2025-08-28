Brewers Stumble After Historic Streak, Tight Race for Playoff Spots

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The Milwaukee Brewers, who recently set a franchise record with a 14-game winning streak, have faced a setback, losing six of their last nine games. They currently hold just a five-game lead over the Chicago Cubs in the National League Central.

After a tough five-game series against the Cubs, the Brewers also lost a series to the San Francisco Giants, a team that had previously struggled with ten losses in twelve games. Despite this rough patch, Brewers fans remain hopeful about their team’s playoff prospects.

Brewers player Andrew Vaughn’s performance has varied, with a 1.157 OPS in July dropping to .774 in August. Fans are eager to see which version of Vaughn steps up as the playoffs approach. Milwaukee’s season started poorly at 25-28 but improved dramatically to a current record of 81-50.

Meanwhile, the Detroit Tigers are on a winning streak as well, claiming victory in 11 of their last 14 games. Rookie Kyle Finnegan has boosted the Tigers’ bullpen, going 4-for-4 in save opportunities without allowing a run in his first 10.2 innings since joining the team.

In the National League East, the Philadelphia Phillies have won six of their last seven games. However, they will need to adjust to playing without pitcher Zack Wheeler for the rest of the season. Player Jesús Luzardo‘s recent performances could be crucial for their playoff hopes.

The competition remains fierce in the AL West, where the Houston Astros cling to a slim lead over the Texas Rangers. Despite struggles with injuries, the Astros are still hoping for Yordan Alvarez’s return this week.

As August winds down, the urgency intensifies, and every game counts as teams push for the playoffs. The Brewers, though shaken, are still on track for a historic season, striving for success come October.