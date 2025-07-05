Brewers Suffer Disappointing Series Loss to Mets in New York

NEW YORK — The Milwaukee Brewers faced a disappointing series loss against the New York Mets, ending in a 3-2 defeat on July 3 at Citi Field. After a promising start with a go-ahead grand slam from Joey Ortiz in the first game, the Brewers left New York frustrated, marking their first series loss in nearly a month.

Manager Pat Murphy expressed his disappointment, stating, “Always disappointed when we lose, especially when it comes down to inches here or there, or it comes down to pitches or a close call. Sometimes you just got to win by more than that.” The Brewers had not lost a series since June 9-11 at home.

Andruw Monasterio made a notable return, hitting a solo home run in the seventh inning, bringing the Brewers within one run. Monasterio hadn’t played since June 4 and appreciated the support from veteran players and coaches. “Last year helped me a lot for this year,” he said. “I’m trying to take that advice and follow it. I’m playing every game like it’s the last.”

However, the Brewers struggled against Mets pitcher David Peterson, who secured his 9-0 record at home this season. Milwaukee’s offense failed to capitalize on key opportunities, ultimately leaving them 1-35 when trailing after eight innings.

The game’s turning point came when a ground ball off Juan Soto’s bat, which was expected to be an inning-ending double play, turned into a single that shifted momentum in favor of the Mets. José Quintana, starting for the Brewers, was frustrated by the outcome. “It’s a really weird sensation,” he shared. “You’re ready and excited to jump and celebrate the play… but it is what it is.”

After the key moment, Mets player Pete Alonso hit a double that solidified the lead. Quintana’s performance was his second straight outing yielding significant runs, though Murphy defended him, saying he pitched well but faced bad luck. “He didn’t give up any hard contact,” Murphy noted.

The Brewers now head to Miami to face the Marlins, hoping to rebound. Their next game is set for July 4, with starting pitchers Quinn Priester and Sandy Alcantara both looking for a solid performance.