Brewers Swept by Rangers, Still Eyeing Playoffs

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Milwaukee Brewers, leading the major leagues earlier this season, faced a tough sweep against the Texas Rangers this week. The Brewers lost all three games, marking the first time they have been swept since the season began.

Manager Pat Murphy noted the challenges his team faced during the series, stating, “We haven’t had too many of these. It stinks, but I don’t think there’s any team in baseball that over 300 games that’s only been swept three times.” The Brewers dropped the finale 6-3 on Wednesday, struggling against a Rangers team that has been plagued by injuries.

Despite the sweep, Milwaukee remains in contention for a postseason berth with a record of 89-58. They still hold a 5½-game lead in the National League Central over the Chicago Cubs. The Brewers opened the series with a strong start, leading 2-0 after back-to-back homers but fell behind as the Rangers regrouped.

The Rangers improved to 77-70, buoyed by unexpected contributions from rookie players filling in for injured stars like Nathan Eovaldi and Adolis García. Manager Bruce Bochy praised his team’s ability to remain focused despite their challenges, saying, “Every series is big, every game is big. And these guys are doing a great job of putting not just the losses behind them, but the wins and keeping their focus and just playing great baseball.”

Brewers pitcher Freddy Peralta acknowledged the confusion that led to a critical balk during the series. He emphasized the need to move on from the defeat and prepare for the upcoming games.

As they return to Milwaukee for an important homestand against the St. Louis Cardinals and the Philadelphia Phillies, the Brewers are hopeful they can secure their playoff position and aim for a third consecutive division title.