Brewers Trade Cortes to Padres, Acquire Lockridge at Deadline

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The Milwaukee Brewers made a late trade just before the 5:00 p.m. deadline, sending pitcher Cortes to the San Diego Padres in exchange for outfielder Brandon Lockridge. Fans had been eagerly awaiting a move to improve the lineup, but the Brewers’ decision to trade Cortes surprised many.

Cortes, a key offseason acquisition, had a rocky start with Milwaukee. He made just two starts, one of which saw him give up home runs on the first three pitches he threw. However, he also delivered an impressive outing, tossing six scoreless innings. Now, he joins a contending Padres team that made several moves on deadline day.

The return for Cortes, Lockridge, has appeared in 59 games over the last two seasons but has struggled offensively with a .210 batting average. Nonetheless, he boasts excellent speed and defensive skills, ranking in the 99th percentile for sprint speed. The Brewers see potential in him as he fits their mold for elite baserunners and defenders.

While Milwaukee has young outfield talent, including Jackson Chourio and Isaac Collins, the addition of Lockridge raises questions about his role on the current roster. With injuries impacting their outfield early in the season, Collins has stepped up significantly, earning recognition as the National League Rookie of the Month.

Collins, playing in 90 games this season, is hitting .279 with six homers and 32 RBIs. His performance, especially in July, where he slashed .321, has showcased his abilities as both a hitter and defender.

Despite the confusion surrounding the trade, the Brewers currently hold the best record in the league at 67-44. They have continually developed their roster from within, finding talent in unexpected places. This approach has led to multiple breakout players, solidifying their spot as a strong contender.

As the Brewers navigate the remainder of the season, time will tell if the trade will benefit both them and Cortes in their respective pursuits.