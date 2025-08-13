Brewers’ Woodruff Shines Post-Surgery, But Questions Remain

Milwaukee, WI – After returning from shoulder surgery on July 6, Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff has shown impressive performance, leading to speculation about his future impact on the team’s playoff prospects.

Pitching analyst Lance Brozdowski has closely followed Woodruff’s comeback, having assessed his performance in multiple articles. In his second piece, titled “I’d like to really dig in and answer that question,” Brozdowski highlighted Woodruff’s confusing statistics, noting his 4-0 record, a 2.29 ERA, and a strong 34.9% strikeout rate over six starts.

Brozdowski emphasized that if Woodruff resumes peak form, he could be more valuable at the trade deadline than any starter available. However, questions linger about the sustainability of his current statistics. “If Woodruff is well and truly back… he’s a bigger add than any starter who’s likely to get moved at the deadline,” wrote Baumann.

Woodruff’s pitching arsenal this season has included a four-seamer, sinker, changeup, cutter, curve, and a new sweeper, although he has reduced his usage of the cutter and ceased using the sweeper after it was hit for home runs.

Concerns arise as Woodruff currently stands with a .143 batting average on balls in play (BABIP) and a 100% strand rate, well below league averages. Critics assert that these numbers are unsustainable, and his fastball velocity has decreased from 96.4 mph to just 93.1 mph post-surgery.

Despite facing weaker opponents like the Marlins and Nationals, Woodruff’s recent performances have drawn attention. His 25.9% chase rate is the lowest since 2018, reflecting increased difficulty in inducing swings.

On the positive side, Woodruff maintains impressive metrics in walk and strikeout percentages, leading to speculation about the possibility of a strong second half to the season. If he can maintain this performance level, a Comeback Player of the Year nomination may be on the horizon.

However, his upcoming matchups against challenging teams like the Pirates and Cubs could prove critical in determining his ongoing success as the Brewers aim for the postseason. “It would be unreasonable to expect Woodruff to keep running a 2.29 ERA,” Brozdowski cautioned. “But I don’t think we know what a reasonable expectation looks like just yet.”