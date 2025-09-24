Business
Brian Armstrong Envisions Coinbase as Fintech Super App
San Francisco, CA – Brian Armstrong, CEO of Coinbase, announced plans for the crypto exchange to transform into a fintech “super app” that could challenge traditional banks.
In remarks made on September 22, Armstrong stated, “We do want to become a super app and provide all types of financial services. We want to become people’s primary financial account.” This shift comes as Coinbase seeks to expand beyond being merely a trading venue.
Armstrong also criticized banks for obstructing the rise of crypto companies, specifically addressing concerns about the US stablecoin law, known as the Genius Act, which could impact up to $6 trillion in deposits. He expressed confidence that lawmakers wouldn’t reconsider the issue, saying, “The senators we spoke to aren’t really going to entertain re-opening that issue.”
This development reflects a broader conflict between traditional financial institutions and emerging crypto firms. Armstrong noted the Trump administration’s proactive stance on crypto, citing executive orders and a recent crypto summit aimed at deregulation, which would facilitate the creation of financial super apps.
Super apps are platforms that integrate various financial services, from banking to payments. Other fintech companies, such as Robinhood and Revolut, have already established versions of these all-in-one applications that include crypto trading.
Armstrong’s vision includes enabling firms to trade crypto securities, commodities, and stocks under a single license, while also streamlining custody regulations and tokenizing equities. He believes that these innovations could position crypto companies like Coinbase as alternative solutions to traditional banks. “These are just more modern, efficient rails that make every payment and the economy fast and cheap,” he added.
The implications of these changes suggest a significant shift in the financial landscape, as both crypto and fintech companies evolve to meet the needs of consumers in a digital age.
Recent Posts
- Schwarzenegger Stars in Ad Opposing California’s Proposition 50
- Cubs’ Playoff Hopes Hinge on Key Players Amid Late-Season Struggles
- DOJ Withdraws Inquiry into FBI Agent Amid Alex Jones Controversy
- Mets Extend Wild-Card Lead with Victory Over Rivals
- Maggie Gyllenhaal’s ‘The Bride’ Trailer Unleashes Dark Frankenstein Adaptation
- Tom Holland Suffers Mild Concussion, Pauses Filming Spider-Man Movie
- Steve Hilton Advocates Major Tax Cuts in California Gubernatorial Campaign
- Chip Black Returns to Investigate Conspiracy in The Morning Show
- Alec Bohm Shines as Phillies Eye Playoff Push
- Marvel Zombies: A Gruesome Journey of Survival in a Post-Apocalyptic MCU
- CSD Xelajú MC Faces Sporting San Miguelito in Concacaf Quarterfinals
- Monterrey Faces Toluca with Ex-Coach Antonio Mohamed on Wednesday
- Love Island Games Season 2: Who Got Dumped This Week?
- León Dominates Santos with 5-0 Victory in Women’s League
- NBA Star D’Angelo Russell Engaged to Laura Ivaniukas
- New Golden Bachelor Mel Owens Set to Shine in Season 2
- Calls for War Crimes Charges Against Albania’s Chief Rabbi Yoel Kaplan
- Jessica Sanchez Delivers Powerful Performance on AGT Finale
- Guardians vs. Tigers Game Delayed by Rain at Progressive Field
- Diego Cocca Returns to Estadio Universitario Amidst Controversy