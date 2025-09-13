Entertainment
Brian Cox Wears Kilt to Premiere, Creates Hilarious Moments
Toronto, Canada — Actor Brian Cox made a memorable impression at the world premiere of his directorial debut, Glenrothan, during the Toronto International Film Festival on Thursday night. Wearing a traditional kilt, Cox was at the center of attention and humor, especially after an audience member raised a concern about the view his outfit provided.
“Is it that bad?” asked Cox, eliciting laughter after a viewer warned him his kilt was lifting too high while he sat on stage. “Or that good?” he added, further engaging the audience with his wit.
Cox’s film, Glenrothan, is a Scottish family drama about two estranged brothers reconciling in their homeland while trying to save the family distillery. The younger brother, Donal, returns from America to reunite with his ailing sibling, Sandy, portrayed by Cox.
Amidst chuckles, Cox extolled the freedom of wearing a kilt, stating, “You have to wear the kilt the proper way. The kilt is designed to make you cool and free. And it’s a wonderful freedom.” He humorously pointed out how his knees needed to be together for modesty.
During the post-screening Q&A, audience members playfully called out “Your legs! Your legs!” prompting Cox to jokingly blame the film’s producer, Neil Zeiger, for the kilt decision. “Whose idea was it to wear these kilts? Certainly not my idea,” he quipped.
The festival continues through Sunday, showcasing a variety of films and events.
Recent Posts
- Verlander Aims for Redemption Against Dodgers Tonight
- Brian Cox Wears Kilt to Premiere, Creates Hilarious Moments
- Panamanian Players Set for Showdown in Liga MX Match
- Playoff Picture Tightens as MLB Regular Season Nears End
- Iggy Azalea Surprises Fans with Bentley Purchase During Livestream
- Sami Sheen Opens Up About Charlie Sheen’s Sobriety Journey
- Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 Finale Leaves Fans Emotional
- Streaming Highlight: New Movies to Watch This Week
- Mariners’ Playoff Push Highlights Game Against Angels on Apple TV+
- Phillies’ Bryson Stott Returns to Bench Against Mets Lefty
- Jaedyn Shaw Set to Debut for Gotham FC Against San Diego Wave
- Kyle Fletcher Embraces Change Amid Randy Orton Comparisons
- Panic Grows in College Football as Key Teams Face Tough Challenges
- Yankees GM Confirms Volpe as Shortstop Despite Injury Woes
- Yoel Romero Wins Bareknuckle Boxing Debut with Knockout
- John Daly Sets Tour Record with 19 Strokes on One Hole
- UCLA Faces New Mexico Amidst Disappointing Season Start
- Cincinnati Reds Fall Below .500 in Disappointing Loss to Mets
- Deion Sanders to Start Third-String QB Ryan Staub Against Houston
- Villanova Wildcats Reveal 2025-26 Basketball Schedule