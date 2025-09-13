Brian Cox Wears Kilt to Premiere, Creates Hilarious Moments

Toronto, Canada — Actor Brian Cox made a memorable impression at the world premiere of his directorial debut, Glenrothan, during the Toronto International Film Festival on Thursday night. Wearing a traditional kilt, Cox was at the center of attention and humor, especially after an audience member raised a concern about the view his outfit provided.

“Is it that bad?” asked Cox, eliciting laughter after a viewer warned him his kilt was lifting too high while he sat on stage. “Or that good?” he added, further engaging the audience with his wit.

Cox’s film, Glenrothan, is a Scottish family drama about two estranged brothers reconciling in their homeland while trying to save the family distillery. The younger brother, Donal, returns from America to reunite with his ailing sibling, Sandy, portrayed by Cox.

Amidst chuckles, Cox extolled the freedom of wearing a kilt, stating, “You have to wear the kilt the proper way. The kilt is designed to make you cool and free. And it’s a wonderful freedom.” He humorously pointed out how his knees needed to be together for modesty.

During the post-screening Q&A, audience members playfully called out “Your legs! Your legs!” prompting Cox to jokingly blame the film’s producer, Neil Zeiger, for the kilt decision. “Whose idea was it to wear these kilts? Certainly not my idea,” he quipped.

The festival continues through Sunday, showcasing a variety of films and events.