Brian Hartline Expected to Become Head Coach at South Florida

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Brian Hartline is expected to be named the next head coach at the University of South Florida, according to a report from ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel. The announcement came shortly before 10 a.m. on Wednesday, indicating Hartline’s departure from Ohio State University (OSU).

Hartline, who has gained recognition as one of the top position coaches in college football, will replace Alex Golesh. Golesh recently left South Florida to take a position at Auburn University after a 23-15 record over the past three seasons.

Over his career at Ohio State, Hartline has thrived in developing wide receivers, many of whom have advanced to the NFL as first-round draft picks. He served as the co-offensive coordinator last year and moved up to offensive coordinator this season.

As a former wide receiver for OSU from 2005-08, Hartline was drafted in the fourth round of the NFL Draft and played for seven years in the league. He returned to Ohio State in 2017 as a quality control assistant and quickly advanced to wide receivers coach the following season.

During his eight seasons overseeing the wide receivers, Hartline transformed the group into one of the most accomplished units in the country, recruiting talents such as Parris Campbell, Chris Olave, and Marvin Harrison Jr., among others. He has repeatedly earned acclaim, including being named the FootballScoop Wide Receivers Coach of the Year in 2021.

Ohio State has seen notable success under Hartline, with a record of 147-19 that includes nine Big Ten championships and one national championship.

If Hartline can replicate a fraction of that success at South Florida, the program may have made a significant hire.