Sports
Brian Kelly Praises Transfer Player Ahead of LSU’s Season Opener
BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU head coach Brian Kelly expressed his excitement about a new transfer during Monday’s practice. Bernard Gooden, a senior defensive tackle from South Florida, has been making a strong impression since joining the team.
“He’s doing a lot of good things,” Kelly said. “You know, he brings a high motor. He’s a guy that brings energy to the group, intensity to the group. I think that’s bringing up everybody in terms of the competition level.”
Gooden, originally from Montgomery, Alabama, has been receiving first-team reps and shining in scrimmage drills. Last Saturday, he disrupted two running plays and even managed to tackle sophomore running back Caden Durham in the backfield during Monday’s session.
Measuring at 6-foot-1 and 268 pounds, Gooden’s speed and agility have impressed LSU’s coaching staff, who believe he fits defensive coordinator Blake Baker’s aggressive style. “His abilities fit the defensive structure that Blake likes to run,” Kelly added.
Before joining LSU, Gooden played at Wake Forest and USF, where he recorded 35 tackles and earned recognition in the American Athletic Conference (AAC).
Another notable player, linebacker Harold Perkins Jr., demonstrated impressive skills in fall camp, tallying two sacks and an interception during practice. Kelly highlighted Perkins’ development as a transformative force on the defense.
“Now he has a complete knowledge of the linebacker position. He’s so much more intentional. He knows the game. This is his year,” Kelly said.
With their first game approaching against Clemson on August 30, the Tigers are working on creating depth across all positions, particularly at wide receiver. Last season’s key contributors, along with top incoming transfers, are set to make an impact in upcoming games.
Head coach Kelly emphasized the importance of this offseason. “We’ve been very intentional about getting to Aug. 30, and that focus has remained the same for the last seven and a half months,” he stated.
