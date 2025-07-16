Brian Littrell Sues Over Trespassers at Beachfront Home

DESTIN, Florida — Backstreet Boys singer Brian Littrell has filed a lawsuit against Walton County, alleging that the sheriff’s department has neglected to remove trespassers from his beachfront property.

Littrell claims that despite posting ‘no trespassing’ signs and hiring security for his Gulf Coast home, officials have failed to enforce the law, allowing people to continuously trespass and harass his family. The lawsuit was recently filed in a Florida court.

In his complaint, Littrell describes the situation as distressing, stating that his attempts to protect his property have been met with resistance. He claims that he has filled out a Trespass Authorization Form, which should allow deputies to take action against violations, but says the sheriff’s department has been unresponsive to his requests.

“Despite BLB’s numerous requests and the execution of the required forms, the sheriff has refused to come to the Subject Property to enforce the law and remove the trespassers,” the lawsuit alleges.

One incident detailed in the lawsuit occurred when a deputy spoke with a trespasser but took no action, telling citizens that they didn’t believe in private beach ownership. Littrell has also reported instances of personal belongings being damaged on his property.

In a statement provided through his legal team, Littrell expressed frustration over the situation, stating, “We bought a home here on this private beach on the Gulf of America in order to be able to vacation in quiet.” He further remarked, “Unfortunately, we had no idea that there was already a battle which had been happening for years.”

Walton County Sheriff’s Office representatives have declined to comment on the ongoing litigation, asserting that they handle cases with professionalism and prioritize customer service.

“These are unprecedented times,” Littrell emphasized in his statement. “If the Sheriff continues to refuse to protect and uphold the rights of BLB and other community members, private property rights held by Florida citizens will only exist on paper.”

As of now, Littrell awaits a response from the court regarding the writ of mandamus he seeks to compel action from law enforcement.