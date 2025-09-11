Brian Luce to Host New One Chicago Podcast Launching This Month

CHICAGO, IL — The official “One Chicago Podcast” has announced its host: Brian Luce, a producer, technical consultant, and former Chicago police officer. The podcast will spotlight discussions around “Chicago Fire,” “Chicago Med,” and “Chicago P.D.”

With 28 episodes rolling out weekly, the podcast aims to give fans an inside look at the hit NBC shows. It will feature interviews with cast members including Jason Beghe and David Eigenberg, along with writers, showrunners, and crew.

Luce joined the “Chicago P.D.” team in its first season as a technical consultant before becoming a producer in 2017. He has 27 years of law enforcement experience, spending 18 years as an undercover officer with the Chicago Police Department.

According to a statement released, the podcast will “take listeners behind the scenes of Universal Television, Wolf Entertainment, and NBC’s hit One Chicago brand.” It promises candid, in-depth conversations with key figures behind the scenes.

The first two episodes of the “One Chicago Podcast” will be released on Thursday, September 18, two weeks before the October 1 premiere of the new season of “One Chicago.” Following that, new episodes will be available every Thursday on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and other major podcast platforms. Video episodes will also be uploaded on NBC’s One Chicago YouTube channel.

The podcast is produced by Wolf Entertainment and USG Audio, with Spoke Media handling production and Realm overseeing distribution and monetization.