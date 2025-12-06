Brian McKnight Jr. Claims Father Refused to Show Love to Dying Son

LOS ANGELES, CA — Brian McKnight Jr. recently revealed that his father, R&B singer Brian McKnight, did not express love towards his dying brother, Niko, before his death from cancer in May.

During an interview with Marc Lamont Hill, McKnight Jr. shared the emotional details of a phone call he had with Niko, who was struggling with his illness. ‘One of the darkest and coldest and most disheartening memories of my life is the day my brother calls me sobbing… looking death in the eye, to tell me I’m right about telling him not to call my father,’ he said.

McKnight Jr. described how Niko pleaded for their father’s affection. ‘All my brother wanted, needed, asked for was my father to tell him he loves him,’ he added. Niko, according to his brother, received a disappointing response from their father. ‘I can’t arbitrarily say that I love you,’ Brian Sr. allegedly told Niko.

This fracture in the family surfaced publicly when Brian announced on Instagram in October 2023 that he legally changed his name to Brian Kainoa Makoa McKnight Sr. to match his newborn son with wife Leilani Mendoza.

Adding to the family tension, McKnight Jr. stated that his father referred to his biological children as ‘products of sin,’ creating further discord. ‘I’ve tried really hard to be mature, to let it go,’ he said, expressing frustration over his father’s actions.

In April 2024, Niko revealed he had been diagnosed with cancer, and the family dynamics worsened. Brian claimed he wanted to help but paused when Niko’s mother intervened, demanding he stop providing assistance.

Niko passed away in May, and reports surfaced that their father had not reached out after his death. Despite this, Brian Sr. claimed to have organized a private memorial for Niko, though this was met with skepticism by those close to the family.

In an exclusive statement to the media, Niko’s mother, Julie, characterized Brian as a ‘liar’ in the ongoing family dispute. This public feud continues as family members recount their personal struggles amidst the challenges of addiction, affection, and estrangement.