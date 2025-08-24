Brian Robinson Jr. Traded to 49ers from Commanders for Draft Pick

ASHBURN, Va. — The San Francisco 49ers have acquired running back Brian Robinson Jr. from the Washington Commanders in exchange for a sixth-round draft pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Friday.

Robinson, 26, did not play in Washington’s recent preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals, indicating the end of his time with the team. The Commanders had been looking to trade him since earlier this month due to their depth at running back.

By trading Robinson, the Commanders will save $3.3 million in salary cap space. Meanwhile, San Francisco gains a much-needed power running back to bolster their depth, which has been impacted by injuries.

The 49ers have been without rookie running back Jordan James, who is recovering from a broken pinkie, and they recently lost Patrick Taylor Jr. to injured reserve. San Francisco previously drafted Robinson in the third round out of Alabama in 2022, which highlighted their prior interest in his talent.

Robinson’s career in Washington began amid adversity when he was shot during an attempted robbery in August 2022. He showed resilience, playing in 12 games that season and rushing for 797 yards and two touchdowns over three seasons.

Overall, Robinson has recorded 2,329 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns during his time with the Commanders. In 2024, he reached a career-high of 799 rushing yards and eight scores. The move to the 49ers potentially provides him with new opportunities and challenges.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan aims to utilize Robinson’s skills effectively, bringing depth to a 49ers running back group primarily led by Christian McCaffrey.

Robinson’s acquisition reflects the 49ers’ strategy of enhancing their running back room ahead of the upcoming season. As he prepares for a fresh start, Robinson joins a team that hopes to benefit from his experience and playmaking abilities.