Brian Snitker Considers Future Amid Disappointing Braves Season

ATLANTA, Ga. — Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker is contemplating his future as the team’s disappointing 2025 season comes to a close. Having managed the Braves since 2016 and led them to a World Series title in 2021, Snitker acknowledges the emotional toll of potentially stepping away.

At 69, Snitker has expressed mixed feelings about returning next season. After a recent loss that put the Braves at 65-81, marking the first time they will miss the playoffs since 2017, he reflected on his tenure and what it has cost him personally. “I still feel like there’s some unfinished business,” he told reporters. “I’ve been doing a lot of thinking about it.”

His son, Troy, is a hitting coach who played baseball, but Snitker recalls only catching three innings of Troy’s high school games due to his commitments in Major League Baseball. Now, Snitker is considering spending more time with his grandchildren and pursuing travel once his contract expires.

The Braves front office, led by general manager Alex Anthopoulos, has remained supportive. “Snit’s going to be in this organization forever,” Anthopoulos stated, asserting that discussions about a successor have not occurred. He added that it would be disrespectful to even contemplate replacing Snitker, whose contributions and legacy with the team are significant.

As rumors swirl around the potential shifts in management across MLB, the Braves’ job remains coveted due to the young talent in their roster. However, Snitker’s uncertain future could lead to a decision that impacts both the team and his long-standing relationship with the franchise he has been part of since 1977.