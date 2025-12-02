Brian Walshe’s Murder Trial Begins in Ana Walshe’s Disappearance

DEDHAM, Massachusetts — Brian Walshe entered the courtroom clutching papers and a rosary on Monday as his murder trial began in Norfolk Superior Court, nearly three years after his wife, Ana Walshe, disappeared on New Year’s Day 2023.

The defense is expected to argue that Ana died from a mysterious medical event, not by her husband’s hands. Despite pleading guilty to illegally disposing of her body and misleading police, Brian maintains that he did not kill his wife.

During opening statements, Assistant District Attorney Greg Connor outlined the timeline around Ana’s disappearance, stating that she arrived in Massachusetts from Washington, D.C., on December 30, 2022. Following a New Year’s Eve celebration with guests, she was last seen by a former boss who left their home early on January 1.

“No one has seen her since her husband said she left on January 1,” Connor told the jury. He noted that Ana has not accessed her finances or contacted anyone since that day. Walshe reported her missing on January 4, days after her arrival.

Walshe was arrested on January 8, charged with misleading police before being indicted for murder later that month. If convicted of first-degree murder, he could face life in prison without parole.

Connor alleged that Walshe conducted online searches leading up to Ana’s disappearance, including queries about disposing of a body and cleaning DNA. He was seen purchasing significant quantities of cleaning supplies at home improvement stores shortly after her disappearance.

The defense contends that Walshe’s searches were a response to finding his wife unresponsive in their bedroom on January 1. Defense attorney Larry Tipton emphasized that there would be no evidence proving Walshe murdered Ana. Tipton described the events as “frantic and tragic” as Walshe faced the reality of his wife’s unexpected death.

The prosecution’s case relies heavily on circumstantial evidence, as Ana’s body has not been found. Testimony from law enforcement, including Sergeant Harrison Schmidt from the Cohasset Police Department, highlighted the investigation into Ana’s case, which began once she was reported missing.

A recording of Walshe’s interviews with police revealed discrepancies in his account of events surrounding Ana’s last known whereabouts. He maintained that he saw her before she left for a work trip on January 1.

The court also heard about Walshe’s potential financial motivations related to life insurance policies and allegations of Ana’s extramarital affair with a real estate agent. However, Walshe’s defense team claims he was unaware of the affair before Ana’s disappearance.

The trial is expected to last several weeks as jurors are set to hear more evidence and witness testimony in the coming days, including from individuals who may provide insight into Ana’s life and circumstances leading up to her disappearance.