Brianna Aguilera Family’s Attorneys Challenge Police Findings in Death Investigation

HOUSTON, Texas — Attorneys representing the family of Brianna Aguilera, a 19-year-old Texas A&M student who died after falling from a high-rise apartment in Austin, held a press conference on Tuesday to provide updates on their ongoing investigation.

Lead attorney Tony Buzbee announced a lawsuit against two organizations accused of serving alcohol to Aguilera at a tailgate party shortly before her death. Buzbee claims that these entities played a role in Aguilera becoming intoxicated.

Dana Rodriguez, a neighbor who lived across the hall from Aguilera’s apartment, shared a different timeline of events from the night of the incident. Rodriguez said she heard loud music and arguing from the apartment around midnight. She mentioned that her dog refused to go outside, which was unusual behavior, and later described hearing a woman’s voice arguing and loud screaming.

Rodriguez also noted that she did not believe police had investigated her apartment, saying, “I would have known, that’s how much I can hear the footsteps and everything from my apartment.” She indicated that the Austin Police Department (APD) had not reached out for her statement.

Buzbee claimed that APD discouraged witnesses, including those in Aguilera’s apartment, from speaking to the family. He questioned the police’s handling of the investigation, particularly regarding their declaration of Aguilera’s death as a suicide.

The lawsuit aims to gather evidence that may help clarify the circumstances surrounding Aguilera’s fall on November 29, 2025. She was found unresponsive at around 12:47 a.m. after reportedly being intoxicated at a tailgate event earlier that day.

Police reported that Aguilera had fallen from the 17th floor and indicated their investigation found no signs of foul play. However, her family has disputed the police’s conclusions and is seeking alternative investigations and autopsy results.

APD has confirmed that they found a deleted digital suicide note on Aguilera’s phone and stated that evidence does not suggest criminal activity. Despite this, her family remains determined to seek answers.