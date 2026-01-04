Brianna LaPaglia Posts Cryptic Message After Ex Zach Bryan’s Wedding

Los Angeles, CA – Brianna “Chickenfry” LaPaglia made headlines this week following her cryptic social media post days after her ex-boyfriend Zach Bryan married Samantha Leonard in Spain. On January 2, LaPaglia shared a video of herself lip-syncing to Taylor Swift’s song “Mastermind,” where she smirks and says, “Checkmate, I couldn’t lose.” Fans quickly interpreted the video as a subtle jab at Bryan who recently announced his nuptials.

LaPaglia, 26, took to Instagram to share her New Year’s Eve celebrations in Florida with friends, drinking and enjoying the festivities while Bryan and Leonard, both 29, celebrated their wedding. Bryan posted a black-and-white picture from the ceremony on December 31, captioned “Tougher than the rest.” The couple was seen sharing joyous moments, including a snapshot of him carrying Leonard in a vintage convertible with a “Just Married” banner.

Rumors of drama surrounding Bryan and LaPaglia’s relationship resurfaced following her breakup with him in October 2024. While Bryan characterized their split as amicable, LaPaglia later accused him of emotional abuse. In a podcast episode, she described her heartache and said she was blindsided when she discovered he was active on dating apps while they were still together. “I was scared of him,” she had stated at the time.

LaPaglia’s post received encouragement from her followers, with comments suggesting they supported her through a difficult period. One user commented, “Bri thriving is deff on my 2026 bingo card,” while another expressed skepticism about Bryan’s new relationship, stating, “They can copy the recipe but the sauce still won’t taste the same!” It’s clear LaPaglia’s social media presence has remained a space for her to express herself amidst recent developments.

As the new year begins, the aftermath of Bryan and LaPaglia’s relationship continues to unfold, with fans eagerly awaiting further updates on both their lives.