Bridgerton Team Transforms Ballroom with Elaborate Floral Set Designs

LONDON, England — Production designer Alison Gartshore is pushing artistic boundaries for the third season of Bridgerton. Her team reimagined the show’s visual style, introducing elaborate ballroom sets that draw audiences deeper into the romance between Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton.

In episode six, the highlight is a stunning botanical ball featuring a mechanical pop-up garden that took only three days to complete. “Every time the special effects people needed the box opening, we couldn’t work on the outside to get it ready,” Gartshore explained. The multi-department collaboration resulted in a well-orchestrated effort, where the interior team had to jump in quickly as they awaited turns to adjust the set.

The ballroom was constructed at a film studio on the outskirts of London, while other scenes were filmed in various locations throughout the English capital. Gartshore commissioned unique, period-specific florals to enhance the scene’s authenticity, ensuring the decorative elements complemented, rather than distracted from, the actors’ performances.

Originally titled the butterfly ball, the event was renamed by showrunner Jess Brownell. She decided to add a moment of spectacle when the queen arrives, leading to the creation of the floral centerpiece. Gartshore noted, “It left us very little time, and then she dropped a bombshell that she also needed a moment of spectacle when the queen arrives.”

Over a 10 to 12-week production timeline, Gartshore’s team balanced the needs of maintaining faux floral arrangements under the studio’s hot conditions. “We have plenty that are stocked for reuse which makes it practical,” she stated. The intricate unfolding petal centerpiece was made from painted paper and also required engineering skill from the special effects team to ensure a synchronous opening.

Every detailed shot pushed the limits of the craft. “There’s no CGI. It’s all practical effects,” Gartshore concluded, emphasizing the dedication and creativity involved in transforming visual storytelling within the series.