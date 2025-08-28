Bridgette Wilson Sampras Fights Ovarian Cancer Amidst U.S. Open Hopes

LOS ANGELES, CA — As the U.S. Open begins, tennis star Pete Sampras, 54, and his wife, Bridgette Wilson Sampras, 51, reflect on personal challenges amidst the sports excitement. Bridgette, known for her roles in “Mortal Kombat” and “Billy Madison,” has been privately battling ovarian cancer since 2022.

The couple has kept much of their experience away from the public eye, focusing on family and healing. In a heartfelt social media post, Pete shared the emotional toll of Bridgette’s diagnosis, saying, “It’s hard to watch someone you love go through a challenge like this.” He praised her strength as both a mother and wife. “Watching Bridgette continue to be incredible has been inspiring,” he added.

Since her diagnosis, Bridgette has undergone chemotherapy and currently participates in maintenance therapy. While the specifics of her treatment are private, her journey represents the struggles faced by many with this type of cancer, which often presents itself with vague symptoms that can be overlooked.

Dr. Jennifer, a gynecologic oncologist at UCLA Medical Center, explained, “Ovarian cancer does not have any specific symptoms. Bloating and pelvic pain are common but easily mistaken for other issues.” This often leads to later-stage diagnoses, where treatment options can be limited.

Bridgette’s maintenance therapy includes drugs that prevent recurrence, focusing on her ongoing recovery. Research indicates that many ovarian cancer patients benefit from treatments like PARP inhibitors, which block cancer cells from repairing themselves.

Despite the challenges, Bridgette remains committed to her health and family. Her absence from public appearances emphasizes her focus on survival and healing.

Ovarian cancer, known as the ‘cancer that whispers,’ may return even after treatment. Patients often experience a recurrence, which may need further chemotherapy or surgery. The type of treatment depends significantly on how long a patient remains cancer-free after their initial treatment.

Bridgette, a former Miss USA, is using her platform to raise awareness. Her experience inspires hope, particularly for women diagnosed at various stages of ovarian cancer. The couple’s story sheds light on the resilience required to fight this disease and the importance of support from loved ones.

Research continues to improve treatment options for ovarian cancer, and many are hopeful about the advancements in precision medicine and targeted therapies. For those affected by this disease, knowing the right questions to ask can lead to more effective treatment paths.