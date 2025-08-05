Sports
Brie Bella Confirms Attendance at WWE SummerSlam 2025
East Rutherford, New Jersey – After weeks of speculation, Brie Bella has confirmed her attendance at Night One of WWE SummerSlam on Saturday, joining her twin sister, Nikki Bella. The former Divas Champion announced the news during the latest episode of their podcast, The Nikki & Brie Show.
Nikki Bella shared that both sisters will be in attendance at MetLife Stadium, jokingly expressing hope that Brie stays out of “Brie Mode” during the event. “We’re all going to be watching Saturday. Brie and I are actually going to be in the crowd. Hopefully, she won’t be in Brie Mode,” Nikki said.
Brie added that she received a personal invitation and will be enjoying the event from a suite that will include “free alcohol.” This announcement comes after recent comments Brice made, indicating that her husband, Bryan Danielson‘s affiliation with AEW has been a “roadblock” to her return to the ring.
Even though she will be watching from the crowd, her presence is likely to ignite more speculation regarding a potential Bella Twins reunion. While Brie has been absent from the ring since her surprise appearance in the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble, Nikki has remained active on the Raw brand. Recently, she formed an unexpected partnership with Stephanie Vaquer, the winner of the Evolution Battle Royal, who is set to challenge for a world championship at the upcoming Clash in Paris event.
Brie’s attendance at SummerSlam has fans buzzing with anticipation around the possibility of a return to WWE. Only time will tell if this event might rekindle the iconic duo’s partnership in the ring.
