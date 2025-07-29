Brie Bella Explains Roadblock to WWE Return Amidst AEW Ties

STAMFORD, Conn. — WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella has opened up about the challenges keeping her from returning to the wrestling ring. In a recent episode of her podcast, she addressed the obstacles posed by her husband, Bryan Danielson‘s affiliation with rival promotion All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

Brie, one half of the iconic Bella Twins, remarked that she constantly faces questions about her potential return. “When I’ve been on red carpets or in interviews, there’s one question I constantly get asked: ‘When will we see you back in the ring?’” she stated, acknowledging the curiosity surrounding her absence.

Brie revealed that she often responds with a joke about “waiting on the call,” though she recognizes the underlying seriousness. “I know my roadblock is the fact that my husband is with the rival company,” she continued. “For some people, it makes them uncomfortable at WWE thinking I would be there when my husband’s with AEW. And you know what? That’s okay.”

Despite her wish that others might feel differently about the situation, Brie expressed that their feelings do not make her angry or bitter. “Does it bum me out at times? Absolutely. But it doesn’t make me angry,” she said. “It makes me realize that that is a sign that I am supposed to be staying in my ‘soft girl era.’”

Brie’s sister Nikki Bella has made a return to WWE programming and has expressed that any comeback would feel incomplete without Brie. The duo last appeared full-time for WWE in 2019 but made a brief return during the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble.

As fans await any updates on Brie’s potential return, she continues to support her sister from the sidelines. “It’s important for me to open up about what I’m going through. I want to help some of you,” Brie said, as she navigates her family ties alongside her own wrestling aspirations.