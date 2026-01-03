Brisbane Roar Prepares for Double Header Against Wellington Phoenix

BRISBANE, Australia — Brisbane Roar is set for a crucial double header against Wellington Phoenix this Saturday at Kayo Stadium, Redcliffe. The matches, part of the 2025/26 Isuzu UTE A-League Men season, will kick off at 4 p.m. AEST for the men and 6:45 p.m. AEST for the women.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early, with gates opening at 2:45 p.m. AEST, to avoid long queues. In addition to the exciting matches, there will be shuttle buses running from Kippa-Ring station to the stadium from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Great entertainment is planned outside the stadium, featuring soccer darts and an inflatable field at the Fun Zone starting at 2:30 p.m. Face painting will be available inside the stadium until 5 p.m., and mascot Roary will be around for photo opportunities starting from 3 p.m.

The Roar will also hold a presentation to farewell Lucas Herrington as he departs for Colorado Rapids, scheduled for approximately 5:50 p.m.

Brisbane Roar comes into this game after a thrilling last-minute victory against Central Coast Mariners where they won 2-1. Head coach Michael Valkanis, who received two yellow cards in the prior match, may miss the game depending on the league’s decisions.

Meanwhile, Wellington Phoenix is looking to bounce back after suffering a heavy 5-1 loss to Melbourne Victory. Head coach Giancarlo Italiano remains undecided on his squad changes, as he wants to see a positive response during training.

As both teams clash in a highly anticipated match-up, the Roar aims to capitalize on home advantage, seeking a critical win to boost their position in the league standings.

The matches kick off an eventful day for the fans and showcase the ongoing excitement of the A-League.