Sports
Brisbane Roar Prepares for Double Header Against Wellington Phoenix
BRISBANE, Australia — Brisbane Roar is set for a crucial double header against Wellington Phoenix this Saturday at Kayo Stadium, Redcliffe. The matches, part of the 2025/26 Isuzu UTE A-League Men season, will kick off at 4 p.m. AEST for the men and 6:45 p.m. AEST for the women.
Fans are encouraged to arrive early, with gates opening at 2:45 p.m. AEST, to avoid long queues. In addition to the exciting matches, there will be shuttle buses running from Kippa-Ring station to the stadium from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Great entertainment is planned outside the stadium, featuring soccer darts and an inflatable field at the Fun Zone starting at 2:30 p.m. Face painting will be available inside the stadium until 5 p.m., and mascot Roary will be around for photo opportunities starting from 3 p.m.
The Roar will also hold a presentation to farewell Lucas Herrington as he departs for Colorado Rapids, scheduled for approximately 5:50 p.m.
Brisbane Roar comes into this game after a thrilling last-minute victory against Central Coast Mariners where they won 2-1. Head coach Michael Valkanis, who received two yellow cards in the prior match, may miss the game depending on the league’s decisions.
Meanwhile, Wellington Phoenix is looking to bounce back after suffering a heavy 5-1 loss to Melbourne Victory. Head coach Giancarlo Italiano remains undecided on his squad changes, as he wants to see a positive response during training.
As both teams clash in a highly anticipated match-up, the Roar aims to capitalize on home advantage, seeking a critical win to boost their position in the league standings.
The matches kick off an eventful day for the fans and showcase the ongoing excitement of the A-League.
Recent Posts
- Miami Men’s Basketball Hosts Akron in Key MAC Clash
- Storms to Hit Bay Area as New Year Begins
- Alex Whittingham Joins Michigan as Linebackers Coach
- Danny Ramirez Recast in The Last of Us Season 3 Due to Conflicts
- John Krasinski Returns as Jack Ryan in Upcoming Film Adaptation
- January’s Wolf Moon to Illuminate Night Sky with Spectacle
- Will Trent Season 4 Premieres January 6 on ABC
- Sooners Host Rebels in SEC Opener on January 3
- 49ers Aim for Top NFC Seed Amid Playoff Hopes
- Cold Weather Shelters Open in Tampa Bay Region
- Iowa Basketball Hosts UCLA in Big Ten Clash
- Arizona Wildcats Face Tough Test at Utah to Open Big 12 Play
- Timberwolves Face Heat in Crucial NBA Matchup Tonight
- Ryan Clark Predicts Major Changes for Steelers and Giants in 2026
- Barcelona vs. Espanyol: First Derby of 2026 Kicks Off
- Lille OSC Faces Stade Rennes in Key Ligue 1 Clash
- Duke Faces Florida State in Clash of ACC Rivals
- Cold Weather Shelters Open Amid Frigid Tampa Bay Temperatures
- Lightning Face Sharks in High-Stakes NHL Clash
- Actor Recalls Tense Moment with Robert De Niro Over Trump Support