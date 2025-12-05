Bristol Man Charged in Double Homicide Following Argument

BRISTOL, Tenn. — A Bristol man is facing serious charges following a double homicide that took place on November 23. Elijah Campbell, 25, is accused of shooting three individuals after an argument at a home on Lilly Street.

According to a police affidavit, the event unfolded when a group of friends hoped to attend a party that was ultimately canceled. Witnesses reported that Campbell arrived with three other men, leading to a heated exchange in the yard. Campbell allegedly pulled out a gun and shot Deonte Wright and Kevin Collin before firing into the home, wounding Lexi Coleman.

Officers recovered a Glock with an extended magazine from the scene. Tragically, both Wright and Coleman were pronounced dead at the scene, while Collin is currently recovering from serious injuries.

Authorities report that Campbell is scheduled to appear in court on December 11.