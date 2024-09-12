British Actor Kenneth Cope Passes Away at 93

British actor and writer Kenneth Cope, renowned for his role in the detective TV series Randall and Hopkirk (Deceased), has passed away at the age of 93. A statement from his agent confirmed that Cope “passed away peacefully in his sleep” on Wednesday, surrounded by his wife and family.

Cope played Marty Hopkirk in Randall and Hopkirk, where his character was murdered but returned as a ghost. The series, initially aired in 1969 and 1970, garnered a cult following and was subsequently remade in 2000.

In addition to his iconic role in Randall and Hopkirk, Cope was celebrated for his portrayal of Jed Stone on Coronation Street and his involvement with the Carry On film series. His agent described him as a “natural comedy actor” and highlighted his pride in being a native Liverpudlian and a loyal Everton Football Club supporter.

Cope’s extensive career commenced in theatre before he transitioned to various roles in film and television. Some of his noteworthy contributions include appearances in Brookside, That Was The Week That Was, Doctors, The Bill, Truckers, and Last of the Summer Wine.

As Jed Stone, Cope was part of 128 episodes of Coronation Street from 1961 to 2009. He also played Ray Hilton in 171 episodes of Brookside between 1999 and 2002. Actor Michael Starke, a former co-star in Brookside, remembered Cope as a “proper gentleman” and praised his kind demeanor.

Cope’s acclaimed performances included leading roles in Carry On at Your Convenience (1971) and Carry On Matron (1972). He is survived by his wife Renny Lister and his children Nick, Mark, and Martha, who request privacy during this time.