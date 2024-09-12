Entertainment
British Actor Kenneth Cope Passes Away at 93
British actor and writer Kenneth Cope, renowned for his role in the detective TV series Randall and Hopkirk (Deceased), has passed away at the age of 93. A statement from his agent confirmed that Cope “passed away peacefully in his sleep” on Wednesday, surrounded by his wife and family.
Cope played Marty Hopkirk in Randall and Hopkirk, where his character was murdered but returned as a ghost. The series, initially aired in 1969 and 1970, garnered a cult following and was subsequently remade in 2000.
In addition to his iconic role in Randall and Hopkirk, Cope was celebrated for his portrayal of Jed Stone on Coronation Street and his involvement with the Carry On film series. His agent described him as a “natural comedy actor” and highlighted his pride in being a native Liverpudlian and a loyal Everton Football Club supporter.
Cope’s extensive career commenced in theatre before he transitioned to various roles in film and television. Some of his noteworthy contributions include appearances in Brookside, That Was The Week That Was, Doctors, The Bill, Truckers, and Last of the Summer Wine.
As Jed Stone, Cope was part of 128 episodes of Coronation Street from 1961 to 2009. He also played Ray Hilton in 171 episodes of Brookside between 1999 and 2002. Actor Michael Starke, a former co-star in Brookside, remembered Cope as a “proper gentleman” and praised his kind demeanor.
Cope’s acclaimed performances included leading roles in Carry On at Your Convenience (1971) and Carry On Matron (1972). He is survived by his wife Renny Lister and his children Nick, Mark, and Martha, who request privacy during this time.
Recent Posts
- Parole Granted for Najwa Petersen
- Emily in Paris Season 4 Part 2: New Destinations and Dilemmas
- Mamata Banerjee Offers Resignation Amidst Doctor Protest
- A Celebration of Baseball Memories at Field of Dreams
- Kross Limited IPO Allotment Finalized Amid High Demand
- Controversy Surrounds PM Modi’s Attendance at Ganesh Puja Hosted by Chief Justice
- Sitaram Yechury, Veteran CPI(M) Leader, Passes Away at 72
- Apple Launches iPhone 16 Series for Pre-Order in India
- Undecided Georgia Voter Reevaluates Choices After Presidential Debate
- San Diego State to Join Pac-12 in 2026
- Chappell Roan Stands Firm Against Paparazzi at MTV Awards
- Dodgers Triumph Over Cubs in High-Scoring Game
- Liam Livingstone Eyes Return to ODI Squad with T20 Performance
- Rohit Sharma’s Toughest Opponents: Bowlers Who Challenge the Indian Captain
- Miami Dolphins Face Buffalo Bills in Exciting Thursday Night Football Matchup
- A’ja Wilson Breaks WNBA Single Season Scoring Record
- British Actor Kenneth Cope Passes Away at 93
- Député Youri Chassin quitte la CAQ pour siéger comme indépendant
- Former Miss Switzerland Finalist Victim in Tragic Case of Domestic Violence
- West Coast Eagles Triumph Over Western Bulldogs in AFLW Clash