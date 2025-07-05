2025 British Grand Prix Practice Session Kicks Off at Silverstone

SILVERSTONE, United Kingdom — The 2025 British Grand Prix weekend is underway at the iconic Silverstone Circuit, with thousands of fans flocking to the venue for the anticipated event. Nearly 500,000 spectators are expected to attend the race weekend.

Drivers are gearing up for the third practice session on Saturday, July 5, as they aim to fine-tune their cars ahead of qualifying. Lando Norris, fresh off his victory in Austria, is chasing back-to-back wins and hopes to secure his first home race win amid rising championship stakes.

Norris currently trails championship leader Oscar Piastri by just 15 points. Piastri is looking to maintain his lead after a turbulent outing at the previous race. Last weekend, Max Verstappen, who is currently 61 points behind Piastri, seeks a comeback after being knocked out in Austria due to early race collisions.

Hamilton carries the weight of expectation as he returns to Silverstone wearing Ferrari colors for the first time. The seven-time world champion is aiming for a 14th consecutive podium at his home circuit. In contrast, fellow Brit Ollie Bearman and other local drivers are eager to shine on home soil.

Practice sessions are scheduled as follows: Practice 1 on Friday at 12:30 PM BST, Practice 2 later that day at 4:00 PM BST, and Practice 3 on Saturday at 11:30 AM BST. Qualifying will take place on Saturday afternoon, leading up to the main event on Sunday at 3:00 PM BST.

Fans can catch the full coverage of the 2025 British Grand Prix on various platforms, including ESPN in the U.S., Sky Sports in the U.K., and free-to-air options on Channel 4 for viewers in the U.K.