British and Irish Lions Start Tour with Dominant Win in Australia

PERTH, Australia (AP) — Dan Sheehan led the British and Irish Lions to a commanding 54-7 victory over the Western Force in their first match of the tour on Saturday.

The Ireland hooker scored in the second minute and proved pivotal in the team’s performance in front of 46,656 fans at Optus Stadium.

“It’s all sinking in now. All week I’ve been focused on the game and making sure I don’t lose the plot in my head,” Sheehan said. “I’ve grown up wanting to play in this jersey, never mind captaining.”

The match started with an arm-wrestle, as the Lions led 21-7 at halftime, maintaining only 40% of possession. Despite spending significant time defending, the Lions showcased their skill in the second half, scoring five unanswered tries.

Scrumhalf Tomos Williams, who scored two tries before leaving the match with a hamstring issue, was crucial to the Lions’ attack alongside fullback Elliot Daly, who also contributed two tries. “We have a few things to fix, mainly our discipline,” said Lions head coach Andy Farrell.

The Force struck back early with Wallabies scrumhalf Nic White breaking through for a try. However, the Lions answered with aggressive play that led to a series of tries. Finn Russell, the Lions flyhalf, played an indispensable role, setting up several key tries with his quick decision-making.

The Lions displayed their strength with standout performances from Henry Pollock and Joe McCarthy, who also scored. “The score didn’t reflect that game at all,” White said. “Certainly, that first 50 minutes, we went right into them.”

Next, the Lions will face the Queensland Reds in Brisbane on Wednesday, July 2, as part of their nine-game tour schedule. The 2025 tour marks the first time the Lions have visited Australia since 2013 and includes three Test matches against the Wallabies.