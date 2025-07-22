British Man Found Guilty of Attempting to Spy for Russia

WINCHESTER, England — A British man was found guilty of attempting to spy for what he believed were Russian intelligence agents.

Howard Phillips, 65, from Harlow in Essex, aimed to pass on personal information about former defense secretary Sir Grant Shapps. The conviction occurred at Winchester Crown Court, where jurors deliberated for over four hours before reaching their unanimous verdict.

Phillips reportedly expressed an obsession with espionage, as noted by his ex-wife, Amanda Phillips. She testified that he often fantasized about being like James Bond and admired films related to MI5 and MI6.

In October 2023, Phillips applied for a job with the UK Border Force. Prosecutors argued this was part of his attempt to assist Russian operatives. He communicated with the two agents, who he called Sasha and Dima, via WhatsApp, claiming he was ‘semi-retired’ with ‘connections in high places.’

The investigation revealed that Phillips met with the supposed agents in London and at Lakeside Shopping Centre in Essex on May 9, 2024. During these meetings, he suggested using the word ‘mother’ in place of ‘Moscow’ and mentioned having access to Sir Grant’s home address.

A month prior, prosecutors said Phillips left a USB drive for the agents near St Pancras and Euston stations in London. The content suggested he would be ‘invaluable’ to a foreign power, promising ‘100% loyalty and dedication.’

He was arrested on May 16, 2024, by plain-clothed officers after another meeting with Sasha near King’s Cross station. Bethan David, head of the Crown Prosecution Service’s counter-terrorism division, stated Phillips had outlined the services he was willing to provide to a hostile state.

Mrs. Justice Cheema-Grubb remanded Phillips for sentencing, expected at the earliest available date in the autumn, emphasizing the seriousness of his actions.