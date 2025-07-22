News
British Man Found Guilty of Attempting to Spy for Russia
WINCHESTER, England — A British man was found guilty of attempting to spy for what he believed were Russian intelligence agents.
Howard Phillips, 65, from Harlow in Essex, aimed to pass on personal information about former defense secretary Sir Grant Shapps. The conviction occurred at Winchester Crown Court, where jurors deliberated for over four hours before reaching their unanimous verdict.
Phillips reportedly expressed an obsession with espionage, as noted by his ex-wife, Amanda Phillips. She testified that he often fantasized about being like James Bond and admired films related to MI5 and MI6.
In October 2023, Phillips applied for a job with the UK Border Force. Prosecutors argued this was part of his attempt to assist Russian operatives. He communicated with the two agents, who he called Sasha and Dima, via WhatsApp, claiming he was ‘semi-retired’ with ‘connections in high places.’
The investigation revealed that Phillips met with the supposed agents in London and at Lakeside Shopping Centre in Essex on May 9, 2024. During these meetings, he suggested using the word ‘mother’ in place of ‘Moscow’ and mentioned having access to Sir Grant’s home address.
A month prior, prosecutors said Phillips left a USB drive for the agents near St Pancras and Euston stations in London. The content suggested he would be ‘invaluable’ to a foreign power, promising ‘100% loyalty and dedication.’
He was arrested on May 16, 2024, by plain-clothed officers after another meeting with Sasha near King’s Cross station. Bethan David, head of the Crown Prosecution Service’s counter-terrorism division, stated Phillips had outlined the services he was willing to provide to a hostile state.
Mrs. Justice Cheema-Grubb remanded Phillips for sentencing, expected at the earliest available date in the autumn, emphasizing the seriousness of his actions.
Recent Posts
- Santos Faces Internacional in Tense Brasileirao Clash Tonight
- Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis Reflect on Their Connection
- Frank Fabra Returns as Boca Juniors Faces Atlético Tucumán
- Taylor Rooks Shares Stunning Wedding Photos with NBA Stars
- Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem Celebrate Long-Lasting Love at Film Festival
- Texas Father Deployed to Frontlines After Moving Family to Russia
- Twins Consider Trading Harrison Bader Before Deadline
- Phillies’ Sánchez Dominates Red Sox in Historic Catcher’s Interference Win
- Sydney Chandler Absent from ‘Alien: Earth’ Cover Shoot Amid Health Issues
- Scottie Scheffler Leads The Open Championship After Two Rounds
- Packers Report Record Revenue Ahead of President’s Retirement
- Skaneateles Lake Swimmer Completes 16-Mile Challenge in 9 Hours
- XRP Surges as U.S. House Discusses Crypto Legislation
- North Carolina Alumni Shine in Premier Lacrosse League Weekend
- Chris Hughes Reveals JoJo Siwa’s Playful Nicknames for His Private Parts
- Emma Navarro Pokes Fun at Jannik Sinner Ahead of US Open Mixed Doubles
- Yates Earns Save After Scott’s Injury in Dodgers’ Win Over Twins
- Man Dies, Woman Injured in Glendale House Fire
- Study Reveals Mixed Accuracy in FDA-Authorized COVID-19 Antigen Tests
- Germany Faces Spain in Epic Women’s Euro 2025 Semifinal