British Man Scammed Out of $270 by AI Impersonating Jennifer Aniston

SOUTHAMPTON, England — Paul Davis, a 43-year-old man from Southampton, has become a victim of a digital scam involving an AI impersonating Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston. Davis reported losing approximately $270 by believing he was in a romantic relationship with the actress after being bombarded with message exchanges over five months.

The scam began when Davis received messages claiming to be from Aniston, who expressed love and mentioned needing financial help to maintain her Apple subscriptions. “Are you there, my love? My subscription is about to expire,” the messages said. Davis was convinced by what he thought were her real images, including one of a driver’s license that appeared to belong to Aniston.

“I’ve had fake videos asking for about $270,” Davis told a local newspaper. “I believed it – and I paid.” Despite recognizing the odds of such celebrity interactions being genuine, he said the messages seemed genuine and heartfelt.

In addition to the Aniston-related scam, Davis reported receiving messages from other fraudulent accounts impersonating tech figures like Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg. “They seem to be having a laugh and getting away with it,” he remarked, frustrated by the relentless nature of the scams.

Davis hopes that sharing his story will raise awareness about these sophisticated scams, especially those using deepfake technology to manipulate images and videos into looking real. Experts have warned that these scams are on the rise, exploiting advanced AI to defraud unsuspecting victims.

Dr. Jennifer Williams, an AI expert at the University of Southampton, emphasized the seriousness of these scams, explaining how scammers utilize AI to generate convincing images and manipulate communication to extract money. “The goal is to get victims’ personal details while using emotional and relational tactics,” she explained.

Davis’s unfortunate experience serves as a cautionary tale about remaining vigilant against such fraud. He reflects on his ordeal, saying, “Once bitten, twice shy.”