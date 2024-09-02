Politics
British National Accused of Plotting Against Nigerian Government
The Nigerian authorities have issued a wanted notice for Andrew Wynne, a British national also known as Andrew Povich or Drew Povey. He is accused of plotting to overthrow President Bola Tinubu‘s government.
According to a statement from police spokesperson Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the investigation focuses on the involvement of foreign mercenaries and subversive elements aiming to destabilize Nigeria‘s democratically elected government.
Wynne allegedly rented a space at Labour House in Abuja under the pretense of establishing ‘Iva Valley Bookshop’ and ‘STARS of Nations Schools‘ to disguise his ulterior motives.
Adejobi disclosed that documentary evidence and confessions indicated Wynne directed and monitored protests in August, providing both financial and operational support for an unconstitutional regime change.
The Nigerian Police Force has conducted a thorough investigation into these activities, with an emphasis on foreign nationals and subversive groups engaged in illegal actions against the Nigerian state.
This investigation has already led to the arrest of nine individuals, suspected of receiving foreign funding to incite violence and disseminate misinformation to create chaos and justify an attempt to topple the government.
This situation follows a recent incident involving the Department of State Services (DSS), which arrested Polish nationals in Kano during a protest. The Polish authorities later asserted that these individuals were merely participating in an exchange program at Bayero University, Kano, before their release after several weeks in detention.
The police have summoned Comrade Joe Ajaero, the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), due to Wynne’s connections with Labour House. Although Ajaero responded to the initial police invitation last week, he has now received a second summons.
Recent Posts
- Gurinder Singh Dhillon Appoints Jasdeep Singh Gill as Successor at Radha Soami Satsang Dera Beas
- Supreme Court Questions ‘Bulldozer Justice’ in Recent Demolitions
- Labor Day 2024: What to Know About Store Hours and Open Locations
- Subhash Chandra Accuses SEBI Chairperson of Corruption Amid Ongoing Investigations
- Price Comparison Reveals Significant Savings at FreshCo Over Loblaws
- Real Madrid Basketball Team Begins Pre-Season Training
- Legal Action Looms Over Former Kaizer Chiefs Player Reneilwe Letsholonyane
- Thulasimathi Murugesan Wins Silver Medal at Paris Paralympics
- Fuel Prices Set to Decrease in South Africa
- Strong Demand for Bazaar Style Retail IPO on Day 2 of Subscription
- Labor Day Observations for the Self-Employed
- Labor Day: The History and Significance of the September Holiday in the United States
- British National Accused of Plotting Against Nigerian Government
- NatWest Reduces Fixed-Rate Mortgages Amid Competitive Market
- Pregnant Woman Concerns After Consuming Recalled Oat Milk Potentially Contaminated with Listeria
- Heat Warning Issued for Calgary on Labour Day
- Crystal Palace Snatches Draw Against Chelsea in Thrilling London Derby
- DirecTV and Disney in Contract Dispute Resulting in Blackout of Channels
- Gus Atkinson Leads England to Series Victory Over Sri Lanka at Lord’s
- Wedges Make a Stylish Comeback with Amal Clooney’s Appearance at the Venice Film Festival