British National Accused of Plotting Against Nigerian Government

The Nigerian authorities have issued a wanted notice for Andrew Wynne, a British national also known as Andrew Povich or Drew Povey. He is accused of plotting to overthrow President Bola Tinubu‘s government.

According to a statement from police spokesperson Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the investigation focuses on the involvement of foreign mercenaries and subversive elements aiming to destabilize Nigeria‘s democratically elected government.

Wynne allegedly rented a space at Labour House in Abuja under the pretense of establishing ‘Iva Valley Bookshop’ and ‘STARS of Nations Schools‘ to disguise his ulterior motives.

Adejobi disclosed that documentary evidence and confessions indicated Wynne directed and monitored protests in August, providing both financial and operational support for an unconstitutional regime change.

The Nigerian Police Force has conducted a thorough investigation into these activities, with an emphasis on foreign nationals and subversive groups engaged in illegal actions against the Nigerian state.

This investigation has already led to the arrest of nine individuals, suspected of receiving foreign funding to incite violence and disseminate misinformation to create chaos and justify an attempt to topple the government.

This situation follows a recent incident involving the Department of State Services (DSS), which arrested Polish nationals in Kano during a protest. The Polish authorities later asserted that these individuals were merely participating in an exchange program at Bayero University, Kano, before their release after several weeks in detention.

The police have summoned Comrade Joe Ajaero, the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), due to Wynne’s connections with Labour House. Although Ajaero responded to the initial police invitation last week, he has now received a second summons.