Britney Spears ‘Furious’ Over Kevin Federline’s Upcoming Memoir

Los Angeles, CA – Britney Spears is reportedly feeling “blindsided” by her ex-husband Kevin Federline’s announcement of a new tell-all memoir. Titled “You Thought You Knew,” the book promises to delve into their marriage from 2004 to 2007 and will reflect on Spears’ 13-year conservatorship.

Sources close to Spears say the pop star is “furious and terrified” about the upcoming release, which is set for October 21. According to insider Rob Shuter, the singer feels as though her past will be exploited for Federline’s profit. A close friend of Spears commented, “This isn’t about truth. It’s about money and relevance.”

Federline, 43, has stated that his memoir is “extremely intimate and transparent,” offering a “deeply personal and emotionally grounded” account of his life. He expressed that he faced “constant ridicule” while becoming the father his children needed during emotionally turbulent times.

Spears and Federline share two sons, Sean Preston, 19, and Jayden James, 18. Last year, Spears made her final child support payment to Federline after Jayden turned 18 and graduated high school. During their marriage, the couple endured public scrutiny and personal challenges, making the release of this memoir particularly sensitive for Spears.

In the wake of the announcement, Spears is reportedly considering legal action against her ex-husband. The friend revealed, “She thought she was finally healing,” following the support she received from her own book, “The Woman in Me,” released in 2023.

As emotions run high, Spears might take a stand against Federline’s revelations. The source added, “She is ready to go to war.”