Brittany Force Sets Top Fuel Speed Record at NHRA Seattle

Seattle, WA – Brittany Force, 39, shattered speed records during the NHRA Top Fuel semi-final run at Pacific Raceways, reaching a remarkable 341.85 MPH. The daughter of legendary drag racer John Force, Brittany continues to establish her own legacy in the racing world.

Competing against Doug Kalitta, Force achieved the fastest speed ever recorded in the 1,000-foot era. Previously, she had set the record in April with a top speed of 341.59 MPH. “Obviously, the highlight of our weekend was in the semifinals when we made a killer run and went even faster than our previous national record,” Force said, clearly thrilled about her performance. “It’s really exciting for this whole team.”

Despite the incredible speed, her overall run time of 3.659 seconds fell short of her record-setting time of 3.641 seconds from last year. Force holds five of the six fastest speeds ever recorded in Top Fuel, underscoring her dominance in the sport.

Although she reached incredible speeds, luck was not on her side in the finals. Force’s car suffered a setback due to an oil pan pressure issue, shutting off during the run and leaving her with no power as she coasted to a second-place finish. “We were able to make our way to the final round but, unfortunately, came up short,” she explained. “Pan pressure automatically shut us off in the final. I had no power and was just coasting to the finish line.”

The track’s unique low elevation of 308 feet above sea level contributed to the denser air, allowing for higher performance. Cooler temperatures during the event also played a role in achieving such high speeds. Brittany Force’s impressive skills combined with favorable conditions might secure her records for the long run, but as a top competitor, she knows records are always at risk as others strive to beat them.