Entertainment
Brittany Mahomes Dazzles in White Minidress at ‘The Kingdom’ Premiere
Kansas City, MO – Brittany Mahomes captured attention on the red carpet last night, supporting her husband, Patrick Mahomes, at the Kansas City premiere of the documentary “The Kingdom.” The event showcased the Kansas City Chiefs‘ journey, and Brittany’s goddess-like appearance added glamour to the evening.
Brittany donned a stunning white draped minidress that hugged her curves and showcased her toned legs. The dress, designed by De La Vali and priced at $520, featured a captivating floor-length drape that flowed elegantly as she posed alongside her husband. She completed her look with beige strappy heels, a silver Bottega Veneta minaudière, and chunky silver bracelets. Her blonde hair cascaded in mermaid-style waves, further enhancing her radiant presence.
Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs quarterback, wore a stylish brown velvet short-sleeve button-up shirt layered over a white tee, complemented by matching brown trousers. The outfit, which retails for $1,190, gave him a relaxed yet fashionable look.
Travis Kelce, also in attendance, sported a dark gray suit over a white ribbed shirt, rounding out his look with white Christian Louboutin high-top sneakers, priced at $995. Kelce arrived solo, as his girlfriend, pop icon Taylor Swift, was not present at the event. Also accompanying Kelce were his parents, Donna and Ed Kelce, who joined him for the occasion.
The premiere celebrated ESPN‘s six-part documentary series that chronicles the Kansas City Chiefs’ pursuit of a third consecutive championship. Although neither Mahomes nor Swift participated in interviews for the series, fans were treated to glimpses of the couple’s relationship, including Patrick’s display of support, wearing Swift’s merchandise during team meetings.
As interest in their relationship continues to grow, many fans anticipate seeing Brittany and Taylor cheering from the sidelines together in future games.
