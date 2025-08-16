Brittany Snow Shares Summer Candle Picks for Home Fragrance

NEW YORK, NY – Brittany Snow, known for her role in “The Hunting Wives,” recently shared her top candle scent for summer in an interview with The Strategist. She emphasized the importance of bringing beachy fragrances into the home during warmer months.

“It smells like the beach,” Snow explained, describing the candle as a fresh, clean scent that is subtly sweet without being overpowering. She particularly enjoys using the scent alongside another candle that evokes fresh laundry. “You can have each candle in different corners of the room, and they won’t cancel each other out or compete,” she said.

Snow’s favorite candle is the Sun & Sand Jar Candle from Yankee Candle, priced under $25 for a large size. She noted that certain smells are tied to cherished memories, stating, “I am collaborating with Yankee Candle on its relaunch, and I am so excited because it’s not every day that you get to be in a partnership with a brand that you truly use and love.”

Her fond memories include family Christmases spent in Sarasota, where the Sun & Sand scent always lingered. “Now, it is also creating new memories for me as I make my new home a place where I can feel cozy and present and be myself,” she added.

Snow also shared her favorite summer fragrances, including Baies (Berries) Classic Candle, which she described as a luxury worth the price. Another recommendation is the Capri Blue Volcano Reed Diffuser Set, which fills a room with tropical notes. Finally, the Inis the Energy of the Sea Home and Linen Mist Spray offers a bright, fresh scent perfect for linens.

As summer approaches, Snow’s recommendations promise to bring a delightful atmosphere to any home.