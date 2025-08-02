Brittney Griner Ejected in Atlanta Dream’s Narrow Win Over Dallas Wings

Arlington, Texas — Brittney Griner, center for the Atlanta Dream, left the court early on Wednesday after receiving two technical fouls during a game against the Dallas Wings. The incident occurred in the second half, leading to her ejection.

The conflict began when Griner contested a rebound with Dallas guard Haley Jones. A foul was called against Griner, which prompted her to approach the referee for clarification. Her verbal confrontation quickly escalated, resulting in her first technical foul.

Shortly thereafter, Griner made contact with the referee, leading to an automatic ejection after receiving her second technical. Under WNBA rules, a player is expelled from the game after two technical fouls.

Walking towards the locker room, Griner concluded the game with four points and four rebounds. This marked a significant moment, as it was her first season with the Dream after spending her previous 11 seasons with the Phoenix Mercury.

Despite Griner’s exit, the Dream managed to secure an 88-85 victory over the Wings, with forward Naz Hillmon hitting a crucial three-pointer in the dying seconds. Paige Bueckers, the top pick from April’s WNBA Draft, led the Dream with 21 points.

Following the win, Atlanta’s record improved to 16-11, placing them second in the Eastern Conference standings, just behind the defending champions.