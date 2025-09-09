Brittney Griner’s Journey: From Champion to Prisoner and Back

PHOENIX, Ariz. — Brittney Griner, the prominent American basketball player, continues to make headlines this season after her remarkable journey through triumph, adversity, and back to the court. Born on October 18, 1990, Griner is well-known for her significant contributions to women’s basketball.

Griner first gained national attention as a standout center with the Baylor University basketball team, leading them to an undefeated season and a national championship in 2012. She scored over 3,283 points, ranking her among the highest scorers in NCAA history and setting a record with 748 blocked shots.

After being drafted as the number one overall pick by the Phoenix Mercury in 2013, Griner made an impressive debut, becoming the first WNBA player to dunk twice in a game. Over the years, she won multiple Defensive Player of the Year awards and led the league in scoring.

However, Griner’s life took a drastic turn in 2022 when she was detained in Russia for drug possession. After a highly publicized trial, she was sentenced to nine years in prison but was later released in a prisoner exchange.

Returning to WNBA action in 2023, Griner averaged 17.5 points per game and was named an All-Star for the eighth time despite a tough season for the Mercury.

Continuing her dominant play, Griner helped the U.S. national team secure its eighth consecutive gold medal at the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup in June 2024, proving her resilience and commitment to the sport.

As the Mercury braces for the 2024 season, Griner remains a pivotal figure in women’s basketball, showing that determination can overcome even the greatest of challenges.