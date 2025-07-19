Sports
Brittney Sykes and Brionna Jones Enter WNBA All-Star Game Amid Injuries
NEW YORK, July 17, 2025 – Brittney Sykes of the Washington Mystics and Brionna Jones of the Atlanta Dream are set to take the court for the 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game, replacing the injured Caitlin Clark and Satou Sabally. WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert announced the changes as the teams gear up for the game on July 19 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
This marks the first All-Star appearance for Sykes, 31, who has made a name for herself as the Mystics’ leading scorer this season, averaging 17.1 points per game. Sykes ranks among the top in the league, holding the 13th position in scoring and assists with 4.4 assists per game, along with 3.6 rebounds.
Jones, 29, is also making her mark, participating in her fourth All-Star event, having previously contributed to Team WNBA’s victory over the US Women’s National Team in the 2024 game. Now in her first season with Atlanta, Jones averages 13.4 points and is fifth in the league in rebounding, with an impressive 7.8 rebounds per game.
Head coach Sandy Brondello of the New York Liberty will name additional players to fill in for Clark and Sabally in the starting lineup. Sykes and Jones were selected after both Clark and Sabally faced injuries that prevented their participation.
Fan voting for this year’s All-Star game saw a record turnout, with Clark receiving 1,293,526 votes, the highest total in league history. Taylor Collier of the Lynx, who also received significant attention, had 1,176,020 votes.
Clark, while unable to play due to a groin injury, expressed her disappointment over her absence from the game and the 3-point contest. Despite her situation, she plans to be present at Gainbridge Fieldhouse to support her team.
The All-Star Weekend festivities commence with the Skills Challenge and the 3-Point Contest on Friday, followed by the All-Star Game on Saturday, marking a historic event for the Fever as they host the All-Star game for the first time.
