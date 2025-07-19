Brno Hosts Exciting MotoGP Weekend After 2020 Hiatus

Brno, Czech Republic – The MotoGP World Championship returns to Brno for the Tissot Grand Prix of Czechia, marking the first event at Automotodrom Brno since 2020. Fans and teams are gearing up for an exciting weekend starting with a media day on Friday.

Coverage kicks off at 15:30 local time (UTC +2) on Friday with GearUP, providing race enthusiasts the latest updates. At 16:00, the first Press Conference will feature key riders including Francesco Bagnaia from Ducati Lenovo Team, Brad Binder from Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, and Luca Marini from Honda HRC Castrol.

Jorge Martin of Aprilia Racing will speak during the second Press Conference at 16:30, marking his return to MotoGP. The track action is set to begin on Friday with Moto3’s FP1 at 09:00, followed by Moto2 and MotoGP sessions later in the morning.

On Saturday, the schedule includes Moto3 sessions starting at 08:40 and concluding with the Tissot Sprint at 15:00, providing fans with thrilling entertainment throughout the day. Sunday will see MotoGP’s Warm-Up at 09:40, leading into the main event, the Tissot Grand Prix of Czechia, scheduled for 14:00.

The weekend promises fierce competition and excitement for all fans of motorcycle racing as the riders showcase their skills on Brno’s famous track.