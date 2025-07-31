Broad Support Emerges for Bipartisan Housing Legislation

Washington, D.C. – Key stakeholders are expressing support for the bipartisan ROAD to Housing Act of 2025 ahead of today’s executive session in the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs.

The legislation is co-led by Chairman Tim Scott (R-S.C.) and Ranking Member Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.). It aims to increase housing supply, improve affordability, and enhance oversight of federal housing programs.

“On behalf of the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR), I express strong support for the ROAD to Housing Act. This comprehensive legislation addresses various housing needs and promotes pathways to homeownership,” said Kevin M. Sears, the 2025 NAR President.

Jeffrey D. DeBoer, President of the Real Estate Roundtable, remarked, “This bipartisan legislation is a meaningful step toward expanding housing supply and improving affordability for working families.”

Lake A. Coulson, Senior Vice President at the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB), stated that the bill is a significant advancement for zoning and land-use policies, particularly for multifamily housing.

Bill Killmer, Senior Vice President of the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA), emphasized that the proposal contains beneficial reforms aimed at increasing affordable housing options and enhancing oversight of federal agencies.

Tom Cochran, CEO of the United States Conference of Mayors, highlighted that the bill is a critical response to the national housing crisis. “The ROAD to Housing Act is a landmark piece of legislation that addresses our urgent need for affordable housing,” he said.

Sharon Wilson Géno, President of the National Multifamily Housing Council (NMHC), noted the importance of pairing zoning reform with smart incentives to increase housing supply. “Congress can help renters see real relief while spurring private capital to build 4.3 million new apartments this decade,” she said.

As this landmark legislation moves forward, organizations like the National Alliance to End Homelessness and the National Low Income Housing Coalition are advocating for the bill, praising its comprehensive approach to the current housing crisis.

“The housing affordability crisis impacts every community in America. It requires urgent bipartisan action,” stated David M. Dworkin, President of the National Housing Conference. “This legislation seeks to improve housing affordability and access while expanding supply.”

The Senate Banking Committee’s markup of the ROAD to Housing Act represents a critical opportunity to address the nation’s housing challenges while fostering collaboration across sectors, according to many stakeholders involved.