Entertainment
Broadway Barks 27 Features Star-Studded Lineup for Pet Adoption
NEW YORK, NY — Broadway Barks has announced an exciting lineup for its 27th annual dog and cat adoption event, scheduled for July 12, 2025, in Shubert Alley. Hosted by co-founder Bernadette Peters and fellow Tony winner Beth Leavel, the event will showcase adoptable animals from several New York City-area shelters.
This year’s festivities kick off at 3 PM with a meet-and-greet featuring all the adoptable pets, followed by celebrity presentations from 5 PM to 6:30 PM. The event is being produced by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, combining the passion for the arts with the commitment to animal welfare.
The newly announced celebrity presenters include notable names such as Audra McDonald, Victoria Clark, and Cole Escola. These artists will join a slew of Broadway favorites, including performers from hit shows like “Hadestown,” “Gypsy,” “SIX: The Musical,” and more.
Over the past 26 years, Broadway Barks has seen more than 2,500 dogs and cats find new homes, with about 85% being adopted. The event is free and open to the public, and proceeds go to the participating shelters and rescue organizations.
Organizers note that this year’s poster art has been designed by Stacy Lazzara, further emphasizing the event’s creative flair. This is a unique opportunity for animal lovers to meet potential pets as they interact with Broadway stars.
For further details, pet lovers and attendees can visit online resources associated with Broadway Barks and Broadway Cares. The event highlights the theater community’s dedication to philanthropy while making a difference in the lives of animals.
