Broadway Celebrates 25 Years of New 42 Studios with Star-Studded Gala

NEW YORK, NY — Broadway stars gathered for a gala luncheon on September 8, 2025, to celebrate the 25th anniversary of New 42 Studios, a vital rehearsal space for theatre productions. The event, reminiscent of MGM‘s studio gala, featured Broadway luminaries reflecting on their experiences at the iconic venue.

Actor and Tony Award winner Jonathan Groff shared his personal connection to New 42 Studios, recalling, “I first walked into these studios 21 years ago. I made my Broadway debut in a short-lived show called ‘In My Life.’ We rehearsed ‘Spring Awakening‘ here two years later, ‘Hamilton‘ in this exact room, and ‘Merrily We Roll Along‘ here.” His words highlighted the deep roots many in the industry have with the studio.

The gala welcomed a host of influential figures, including board members Cynthia Nixon and Rachel Dratch, and acclaimed producers and directors. During the event, directors and actors reminisced about their time in rehearsals. Notably, Jerry Zaks, who directed recent revivals, humorously recalled forgetting his lines during performances.

André De Shields, who won a Tony for ‘Hadestown,’ shared a light-hearted audition story from ‘The Full Monty,’ prompting laughter from the audience. Carolee Carmello, known for her roles in ‘Mamma Mia!’ and ‘Parade,’ quipped about her feelings toward rehearsals, saying, “I kind of hate it,” but acknowledged the support New 42 provides to artists.

The nonprofit organization also operates The New Victory Theater, which offers affordable tickets to children and families in need. During her speech, actress and New Victory supporter Rebecca Parker expressed gratitude for the organization’s initiatives, sharing her own experiences bringing her children to the theater.

Performances during the celebration included a rendition of “Heaven on Their Minds” by Brandon Victor Dixon, famous for his role in NBC’s ‘Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert.’ A group of leading Broadway ladies performed an original song celebrating their time at New 42, emphasizing its importance to the community.

As the event concluded, actress LaTanya Richardson Jackson light-heartedly asked fellow attendees about their upcoming projects in a packed elevator, showcasing the camaraderie and support within the Broadway community as they reflected on a milestone in their shared history.