Broadway’s Hadestown Welcomes New Principal Cast This September

NEW YORK, NY – Broadway’s acclaimed musical Hadestown will see a complete change in its principal cast on September 2, 2025. After nearly six years of performances, the show will introduce Disney star Morgan Dudley as Eurydice, Grammy Award winner Kurt Elling as Hermes, and West End sensation Jack Wolfe as Orpheus.

This marks the first time since its opening in 2019 that the entire principal cast has changed simultaneously. The current stars, including Ali Louis Bourzgui, Phillip Boykin, Daniel Breaker, Lana Gordon, and Myra Molloy, will perform their final show on August 31.

Joining Dudley, Elling, and Wolfe are Rebecca Naomi Jones as Persephone and Tony Award winner Paulo Szot as Hades. The ensemble will also include Jeffrey Cornelius and Ayla Ciccone-Burton starting September 2, bringing fresh talent to the iconic roles.

Hadestown, which originally opened on Broadway in 2019, features music, lyrics, and book by Anaïs Mitchell and is directed by Rachel Chavkin. The musical intertwines two ancient love stories: that of Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of Hades and Persephone, exploring themes of love, fate, and the journey to the underworld.

The current cast is widely praised for their performances, and the production has established a strong fanbase over the years. Hadestown has also successfully launched a North American tour and recent productions in cities like Sydney, Melbourne, and Amsterdam.

As the show prepares for this exciting transition, audiences can expect a vibrant and hopeful experience as new talent takes the stage, ready to reimagine these classic characters.